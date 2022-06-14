Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – June 14, 2022

“Mary Poppins”

“Mary Poppins” runs through July 10 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

“The Little Prince”

Mud Creek Players’ production of “The Little Prince” runs through June 18 at the Mud Creek Barn Theater in Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.

“Deceiving Granny”

Red Barn Summer Theatre’s “Deceiving Granny” runs through June 19 at the Red Barn Theatre in Frankfort. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

“Medley of Murders”

Carmel Clay Players’ crew of Rising Stars, which features performers 18 and under, presents “Medley of Murders” – which includes three humorous murder mysteries – through June 19. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

