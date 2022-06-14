Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Spa-like retreat in Fishers

By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 1999 in the Sandstone neighborhood of Fishers, this home’s owners were ready for an upgrade to transform their builder-basic bathroom into a luxurious retreat.

  • The floorplan was optimized to connect the tub and shower, creating a single wet room that maximizes space and provides a true spa-like experience.
  • Lowering the vanity put cosmetic drawers within easy reach and custom cabinetry is designed to better utilize the space.
  • Vanity wall wallpaper adds a subtle contrast to the room’s soothing natural color palette.
  • A sleek and narrow single-pane window replaces a wide double window over the tub, providing privacy without sacrificing natural light.

