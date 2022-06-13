Author’s book focuses on leadership 

Edward Chaffin’s new book will officially be released June 28, which happens to be his 70th birthday.

When the Westfield resident heard from his publisher that the book would be ready in June, he figured his birthday was a fitting time.

“How many people can say they published their first book on their 70th birthday?” Chaffin said.

Chaffin’s book is called “UnCommon Leadership for the New Reality: 3 Principles That Drive Greater Awareness, Engagement and Psychological Safety.” Chaffin is the CEO and founder of The UnCommon Leadership Institute. He founded the group in 2012 because of his passion for helping leaders become the best version of themselves they can be.

A book launch party is set for 6 p.m. June 27 at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield. Chaffin’s wife, Eva, is the LPGA teaching professional at Chatham Hills.

Chaffin started writing the book in February 2020, about a month before the

COVID-19 lockdowns began.

“It’s what I’ve done through my career,” he said. “I’ve helped build three companies. I’ve seen what happens when you take care of people, number one, and when you have an understanding of what it takes to be a leader and what people are looking for. As the book unfolded during COVID, I started to collect stories of what people were going through during COVID.”

Chaffin said his editor said he had too many stories, so he had to eliminate a few. The book is about those three principals.

“Principal No. 1 is leadership starts with your beliefs,” Chaffin said. “What do you believe about yourself? What do you believe about others? Principal No. 2 is leadership requires 20/20 vision. What I’ve discovered in my leadership roles as well as a study IBM did a few years ago that leadership future vision is what drives employee engagement. It’s what helps employees figure out where Ed is taking the company or where I am not. If I do, I can stick out through the tough times. Then the psychological safety relates to the third principal which leadership is in the eye of the beholder. Leadership is personal and personalized. Do you really understand who you are as a leader and how you impact other people? Do you use only one style of leadership?”

The June 27 event is free to the public, but pre-registration is required at evite.me/gj8XpqceAJ. Free paperbacks will be given the event. There also will be free hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Chaffin is using it as a fundraiser for Heart and Soul Clinic in Westfield. Those who pay $50 will receive an autographed hardcover copy of the book, which will be delivered approximately four weeks later.

Lisa Dominisse, CEO for Grant Blackford Mental Health in Marion, will speak about the book. He will be interviewed by Nancy Ahlrichs, former chief talent officer with United Way of Central Indiana, about the book.

Heart and Soul Executive Director Lisa Kreag will speak as well about the clinic.

The Kindle version of the book will be available for 99 cents June 28 on Amazon.

Chaffin and his wife moved to Westfield five years ago because their daughter, Erica Hendricks, lives in Carmel with her husband, Justin.

For more, visit edchaffin.com.