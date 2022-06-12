Snapshot: Trees planted to remember fallen Ukrainians

The Ukrainian Society of Indiana partnered with Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation for a memorial tree planting to honor those fallen in the war in Ukraine. Volunteers planted 13 native trees – mostly white oak and redbuds – during the event June 3 at Founders Park in Carmel. Maria Manalang of Global Village Welcome Center and Gosia Koltuniuk, president of the Polish Cultural Society of Indiana, offered remarks of support. The society will host a booth at the June 25 Carmel Farmers Market Celebration of Cultural Diversity to share Ukrainian food, music and more. (Photo courtesy of Svitlana Ramer)

