Polo at Sunset benefits Boys & Girls Club, zWORKS

By Chris Bavender

For the fourth year, the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County and zWORKS will host Polo at Sunset June 17 at the Hickory Hall Polo Club, 7551 East 100 North, Whitestown. The event serves as a fundraiser for the two nonprofits that serve Boone County youth, families and business owners.

“For over 20 years, the Hickory Hall Polo Club has been servicing Indiana with a unique family centered social and sporting venue that helps raise money and awareness to the charities it serves,” said Amy Hartwig, the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County events and marketing manager.

All funds raised will be used to make a direct impact in Boone County through programs at both organizations. In 2021, the Polo at Sunset event raised $17,500.

“A few (programs) include summer camps, day camps, programming, Thanksgiving Day race,” Hartwig said. “And for zWORKS, our goal is to expand our economic development engine to continue to provide a startup/entrepreneurial community and co-working space for those in Boone County. The zWORKS community gives entrepreneurs a place to grow their business.”

Picnics and tailgating are encouraged at Polo at Sunset, Hartwig said. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the matches beginning at 6 p.m. For the best tailgate locations, Hartwig advises to arrive early. The Friday night admission is $40 cash per carload.

Reserved tailgate spots with seating for six and a table are available for $500. The tailgate spots include a charcuterie board and a bottle of wine.

Tailgate spots and general admission tickets can be purchased in advance on the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County’s website at bgcboone.org.

If the weather won’t allow for the event, it will be rescheduled for a later date. All pre-purchased tickets will be honored.