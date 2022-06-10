Carmel Clay Public Library’s temporary site in Merchants’ Square to close July 31 

Current Publishing
The Carmel Clay Public Library will operate in its temporary location at Merchants’ Square through July 31, with service at its renovated building on Main Street set to begin in mid-September.

From Aug. 1 until the renovated building opens, CCPL employees will move collections, furniture and equipment from the Merchants’ Square site at 2140 E. 116th St. to the library’s permanent home at 425 E. Main St. During this time, patrons are encouraged to visit the Joyce Winner West Branch at 12770 Horseferry Rd., which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

CCPL’s Digital Media Lab at 23 E. Main St. will close on July 23. It will be relocated to the northwest corner of the renovated building and will reopen with the rest of the facility.

The library will hold a grand opening celebration on Oct. 1.

CCPL is in the midst of a two-year, $40 million renovation of its main campus. Improvements include increased program and event capacity, a parking garage and enhanced outdoor space.

Learn more at carmelclaylibrary.org/main-library-reopening.

