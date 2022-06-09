Art on Main co-owners feature summer shows

Deb Slack has noticed a trend as more young people move to the Carmel Arts & Design District.

“We see a lot of younger couples wanting to buy original art and starting their collections, which is exciting,” Slack said.

Slack and fellow Art on Main Gallery and Gifts co-owners Kim Greene and Randall Scott Harden will take turns hosting shows this summer. Greene and Slack live in Carmel and Harden lives in Noblesville.

“People are spending more time at home and appreciate having original pieces,” Greene said.

Greene’s show is called “Color Your Dreams” and also features Carmel resident Jill Dunn, a jewelry artist, and Fishers resident Ladan Abbaspour, an abstract painter.

A reception will be conducted from 5 to 8 p.m. June 10 at the store, 111 W. Main St.

Greene will feature floral and abstract paintings.

“I’m trying to find my new balance between realism and abstraction,” Greene said. “It’s fun to try new techniques and materials.”

Harden will feature paintings from Italy, where he recently visited for 20 days. A catered show will be presented July 7.

“There will be big paintings and small paintings, all about Italy,” he said. “We’re focused in on northern Italy, Milan, Florence, Tuscany and Venice.”

Harden, who frequently draws inspiration for his artwork in Europe, made his first visit since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Slack’s August show will be co-presented with her mother, Indianapolis artist Barb Gregory. The reception will be Aug. 5.

“This is our annual mother-daughter show,” Slack said. “It’s going to be abstract paintings for both of us. It will be a little departure for me. I normally do more landscapes and florals. My mother does a little bit of everything but mostly abstract. We like to do a little give-back with our shows, so we’ll work with a charity with a portion of our proceeds. We plan to donate to the Northside Food Pantry.”

Greene plans to donate a portion of June sales to Meals on Wheels in Hamilton County.