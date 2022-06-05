Duke Energy plans new substation to serve Westfield, Noblesville residents

Westfield and Noblesville residents will have an opportunity to view conceptual plans and ask questions regarding a new Duke Energy substation and transmission lines during virtual and in-person information sessions this month.

Duke Energy is planning to construct two new transmission lines and one new substation near the intersection of Ind. 32 and Moontown Road on the Westfield/Noblesville border. Residents can attend an information session at 6 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. June 7 and 9 virtually or attend in-person from 6 to 8 p.m. June 21 at Grand Park Events Center, 19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield.

Transmission lines will be constructed first to energize the substation. Duke Energy community relations manager Mark LaBarr said the company is constructing the transmission lines and substation because of growth in the Westfield area.

“If we don’t address growth, there is concern with reliability and not being able to meet that demand,” LaBarr said. “We all expect when we flip the light switch or turn the appliance on that the electric energy is going to be there when we need it.”

The substation will be constructed in the southeast quadrant of Ind. 32 and Gray Road.

“There’s going to be a structure on that site. There will be a transformer in there,” LaBarr said. “Some of those things may be 15 feet high. Some poles in there will be higher than that, maybe 50 or 60 feet tall.”

The public comment period for the project runs until late July. Duke Energy will announce its preferred route for the transmission lines later this summer. LaBarr expects construction to begin in 2024.

“This is along with the growth of the community occurring all over Hamilton County,” LaBarr said. “Westfield, their growth since 2000 has nearly quadrupled. A substation like this and the need to bring lines into it to energize it will continue our mission to provide safe, reliable energy to serve these developing communities.”

LaBarr said the substation will serve Westfield and Noblesville residents.

“This helps strengthen the resiliency of our system in this area to prevent outages and speed up the restoration time,” he said.

For more or to receive the link for the virtual information sessions, visit duke-energy.com/our-company/about-us/electric-transmission-projects/Noblesville.