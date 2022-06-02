Letter: Thanks to CFD for helping babies, mothers 0 By Current Publishing on June 2, 2022 Letters to the Editor Editor, I loved reading the articles about the Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Thank you to all who made these possible and to our Carmel firefighters for helping these babies and their mothers. God bless you! Bridget Vickery, Carmel Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toMorning BriefingEntertainmentFood/DiningBreaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact More Headlines 3rd infant surrendered in Carmel Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks Library’s ‘Dive into Reading’ program set New Noblesville parents receive $1,053, gifts from Fifth Third Bank Carmel firefighter ends memorable 40-year career Column: Blessings of being safe Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email