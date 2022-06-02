Letter: Thanks to CFD for helping babies, mothers

Current Publishing
Editor,

I loved reading the articles about the Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Thank you to all who made these possible and to our Carmel firefighters for helping these babies and their mothers. God bless you!

Bridget Vickery, Carmel

