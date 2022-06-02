Carmel Community Players presents ‘A Medley of Murders’

Charles Haas acknowledged he had stage fright when he was younger.

But a little shove from his mother, theater veteran Tanya Haas, was all he needed to overcome it.

“In 2016, she pushed me to do a Christmas show at Carmel Community Players,” Charles said. “I had an absolute blast and that kickstarted my interest in doing theater.”

Charles is in two of the three shows that make up “A Medley of Murders,” which is Carmel Community Players’ youth production set for June 10 to 19 at Carmel Friends Church, 651 Main St. Charles appears in “Murder at the Art Show” and “Death of a Dead Guy.” The other short play is “Cheating Death.”

“It’s fun getting to play more than one character,” said Charles, a Carmel resident who will be a senior at Cathedral High School. “My characters are relatively different types of people. They’re lighthearted comedy, not dark, deep heavy stuff. It’s fun to be in shows with my kids my own age. I’m involved in my high school’s productions.

Tanya is directing this youth show with a cast of 15.

“This is the second show I’ve been in she has directed. We’ve acted together a few times.”

Jayda Glynn, who will be a Carmel High School senior in August, previously performed in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at CCP.

“I’ve done plays around Carmel and other community theaters,” Glynn said. “I do like working with people my own age. This feels very welcoming, and you get to know your cast. It’s been fun. We haven’t had as much rehearsal as some shows I’ve been in, but I feel we are well prepared.”

Glynn appears in “Murder in the Art Show,” which is the second act of the show.

CCP is presenting its first youth production since 2017. Tanya said CCP officials asked if she could direct this one since she had directed one in the past.

For more, visit carmelplayers.org.