Noblesville police arrest two suspects after hearing shots

Noblesville Police Dept. arrested two Noblesville residents May 26 after reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Washington Street in Noblesville.

Anthony Sanchez, 25, of Noblesville was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness (shooting into a dwelling), criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Jesus Sanchez, 42, of Noblesville was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Noblesville police responded at approximately 5 p.m. after hearing multiple gunshots. According to a press release from NPD, officers also received dispatched reports of gunfire from citizens in the area. Callers provided a vehicle description from which the gunfire allegedly came from. The vehicle was a silver Nissan passenger vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later and initiated a traffic stop in the 8600 block of Terrace Place in Fishers. Officers initially took all the occupants into custody, including Anthony Sanchez and Jesus Sanchez, and one unnamed adult female and a juvenile female. Officers found a handgun along with several spent shell casings scattered throughout the front passenger compartment.

Officers responded to several scenes in Noblesville between Fourth and Sixth streets and Washington and Division streets. They collected several shell casings and found damage to at least two residences and one vehicle. No injuries were reported. The press release states the gunfire didn’t target anyone in particular.

As of press time, Anthony Sanchez and Jesus Sanchez were being held at the Hamilton County Jail without bond.