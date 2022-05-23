Opinion: Better late than never

I finally got a Mother’s Day! After spending the first one feverish with COVID-19, I was successfully able to enjoy a redo this past weekend. And it was glorious!

For starters, I had the house to myself. No husband. No children. Just me and the dog, relishing the quiet and clean. I pseudo-slept in, sipped my coffee while playing Wordle, Globle, Sudoku and a game I simply call Matching Junk, and then puttered around for a bit, watering the houseplants and reorganizing patio furniture.

I eventually drove to Lowes and perused the garden center, allowing myself the pleasure of being slightly overwhelmed by the sheer variety of herbs, vegetables, hanging planters and full-sun flowers I could purchase. After settling on a few items, I headed home to frolic in my 2020 quarantine-project beds. Two hours later, covered in potting soil and sweat, I plopped on the couch to grade papers. But I had HGTV’s “Island Hunters” to keep me entertained, so it wasn’t all bad.

By 2 p.m., I was ready for a second cup of Joe and some dream vacation planning. I discovered an off-the-grid, all-inclusive dive resort in the Philippines for only $150 a night! Yes, please.

Around 4 p.m., I decided to use my Teacher Appreciation Week Panera gift card for dinner. Of course, I opted for the broccoli cheddar bread bowl and a side baguette, which I ate/drank while luxuriating in three hours of “The Batman,” without a single interruption. I finished the evening with a delightful walk around the block and a chapter of Michelle Obama’s “Becoming.”

It really was Mother’s Day perfection, even though it was a few Sundays late.

Peace out.