Night & Day diversions – May 24, 2022

“Mary Poppins”

“Mary Poppins” runs through July 10 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Sophie Faught Quartet

The Sophie Faught Quartet will perform at 8 p.m. May 27 at the Live at the Center series at the Palladium. Tickets are $5 or register for the free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.

“Fairy Doll”

Indiana Ballet Conservatory will present “Fairy Doll” at 1 and 4 p.m. May 28 at The Tarkington at the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indianaballetconservatory.org.


