Library’s ‘Dive into Reading’ program set

Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program is dubbed “Dive Into Reading.”

So, Robyn Bowers, HMMPL’s youth department librarian, said many of the programs, decorations and prizes are ocean related. Registration started May 1 and the program runs from May 25 to July 23. Registration is open throughout the program.

“We are super excited to be able to offer some of the things that we haven’t been able to do over the last couple of years due to the pandemic, starting with our kickoff party,” Bowers said. “This party is for anyone who registers for our program through the Beanstack (registration system). Even if they haven’t recorded any reading time, they can still come to the party just for registering.”

The kickoff party is set from 3:30 to 7 p.m. June 3 in the parking lot of the library. There will be a Kona Ice Truck with free Kona Ice for the first 750 registered summer readers. There will also be games and crafts and a water show for all ages. Food from Marco’s Pizza and Chick-fil-A will be available for purchase.

The library’s reading program is more than 35 years old.

“We have been visiting students at the local schools during the past few weeks to talk about the program with them, and one of the first things we say to them is, ‘Why is it important to read during the summer?’” Bowers said. “They are all so smart and respond that reading over the summer will help them become better readers for the next school year, help them learn new things, make them smarter and that it’s fun. These are all the reasons that it is so important to us to offer this program each year.”

Bowers said although there is an emphasis on school-aged readers, the program has prizes and programs for all ages. Anyone who reads at least two hours of reading during the course of a week and records it in Beanstack will be invited to the prize market and get to choose a free book or prize, Bowers said.

The prize market opens June 6 and is staffed primarily by members of the library’s Extreme Teen Volunteer Corps. The prize market’s hours will be on the library’s website, hmmpl.org.

“Additionally, we have virtual raffles with items such as gift cards, pool inflatables and themed baskets,” Bowers said. “And everyone who reads at least 15 hours over the course of the reading program will be entered into our grand prize drawing, which is four (2023) season passes to Kings Island.”

To register, visit zionsvillelibrary.beanstack.org. There is registration for the kickoff party as well.