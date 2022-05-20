Carmel unveils new sculpture by Zimbabwean artist

The City of Carmel unveiled its newest sculpture, “Swing Me Higher, Mama,” May 14 during the monthly Meet Me on Main event in the Arts & Design District.

The sculpture by Zimbabwean artist Dominic Benhura depicts a mother playing with her young daughter. Carmel commissioned the project, which was facilitated by Kuaba Gallery owner Jayne During.

Benhura traveled to Carmel for the unveiling of his sculpture on the southeast corner of Main Street and Veteran’s Way.

“This piece for Carmel is a sculpture celebrating the warmth of mothers. It is befitting since it will be installed in public and relates to everyone: to all Visitors the Young and the Old,” stated Benhura, who is known for creating art that celebrates families and their relationship with the natural environment.

The sculpture was installed on a concrete pad on a corner designated for transitional artwork that’s to be changed on a regular basis. It replaced a sculpture called “Geometric Cityscape” by Carmel artist Scott Osborne that was installed in 2017.

Benhura’s 900-pound sculpture is made of springstone, a natural rock found in Zimbabwe. It cost $20,100, with $10,000 funded through Clay Township and the City of Carmel paying the rest.

