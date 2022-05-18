Atlanta resident killed in Hamilton County motorcycle crash

Jeremy Chris, a 45-year-old Atlanta resident, was killed in a motorcycle crash May 16 at 276th Street and Devaney Road in Hamilton County near Arcadia.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene at approximately 4 p.m. on reports of a crash that involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. While responding, deputies were advised that CPR was being performed on Chris, who was driving the motorcycle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

HCSO’s initial investigation discovered a red Chevrolet Silverado truck was driving westbound on 276th Street when the driver turned left onto Devaney Road. The maneuver brought the truck into the path of the Suzuki motorcycle, driven by Chris, who was traveling eastbound on 276th Street. Both vehicles collided. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed as of press time. The truck driver’s name has not yet been released by HCSO.