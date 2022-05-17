Worrells committed to CarmelFest

Jeff and Shari Worrell are well known throughout Carmel for their various volunteer efforts. Often jokingly referred to by friends as “Mr. and Mrs. Carmel,” their efforts have left a mark on the community, and one of the causes they are proudest to have championed is Carmel’s annual celebration of Independence Day, CarmelFest.

For the past 30 years, the Worrells have been a mainstay during the two-day celebration. But their commitment to ensuring CarmelFest is enjoyed by thousands continues throughout the other 363 days of the year. Whether it’s helping organize volunteers for the parade, selling Spark Buttons, coordinating the fireworks shows, or any of their other duties, the Worrells have been involved in making CarmelFest a success for three decades.

“CarmelFest has become a part of who we are at this point,” said Jeff Worrell, who also serves on the Carmel City Council. “In my hometown in Iowa, my father helped coordinate the fireworks show each year. So, when the opportunity to help in Carmel came up, we jumped at the chance to give back. It has been an honor to have had the opportunity to participate in the best celebration of July Fourth in the Midwest, or even the country.”

Shari Worrell said CarmelFest is a tradition her entire family has come to anticipate each year.

“Just as any family has their traditions around Independence Day, we’ve made CarmelFest part of our family’s,” Shari Worrell said. “From as young as they can remember, our kids have spent the Fourth celebrating and volunteering.”

Besides serving at CarmelFest, Jeff Worrell has served as president of the Carmel Chamber of Commerce (now OneZone), on the St. Vincent-Carmel hospital board, on the Carmel Christkindlmarkt board, in the Rotary Club of Carmel and Good Day Carmel.

Shari Worrell has volunteered on the leadership team at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, the Indy SurviveOars board and the Carmel Merciful Help Center.

The Worrells have lived in Carmel for 34 years and have two grown children, Brad and Amy. As a family, the Worrells enjoy traveling, boating on Lake Michigan and snow skiing.