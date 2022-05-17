Grand Run returns on Memorial Day

Westfield Welcome’s eighth annual Grand Run returns May 30 and with a 5K, 10K, half marathon and special kids’ fun run at Grand Park Sports Center.

Participants will run on Westfield’s trail system during the Memorial Day event. The course travels through Grand Park. Half-marathon participants will run on a northern stretch of the Monon Trail as well. The kids’ fun run will be inside the Grand Park Events Center. Grand Run proceeds benefit Helping Veterans and Families, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness among veterans.

“Grand Run continues to become a Memorial Day tradition for runners, walkers and their families,” Westfield Welcome Director Kayla Arnold stated. “We appreciate participants that take time out of their holiday weekend to benefit such a noteworthy cause that can better the lives of veterans.”

Online registration is open and pricing varies per race. The kids’ fun run is free but registration is required. Prices will increase on race morning.

To register or view route maps, visit westfieldwelcome.com/grand-run.