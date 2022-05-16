Night & Day diversions – May 17, 2022

‘Mary Poppins’

“Mary Poppins” starts May 19 and runs through July 10 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Working The Musical’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s production of “Working The Musical” runs through May 22 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

‘Hoagy by the Carmichael’

Indiana Wind Symphony presents “Hoagy by the Carmichael” at 6:30 p.m. May 22 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

“Cinderella”

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble’s production of “Cinderella” is set for 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 21 and 1 p.m. May 22 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For tickets, visit thecenterpresents.org.