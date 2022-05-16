Kimball to remain on Carmel city council through end of term after resolution to vacate seat fails

Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball, who has not attended a public meeting since suffering a stroke in December 2020, is set to remain on the council through the end of his term, which runs through the end of 2023.

The city council on May 15 voted 4-4 on a resolution to initiate the process for vacating his seat. A tie vote results in the motion failing.

Councilors Sue Finkam, Laura Campbell, Tony Green and Tim Hannon voted in favor of the resolution, with councilors Kevin Rider, Adam Aasen, Miles Nelson and Jeff Worrell voting against it.

Nelson, who said he’s met with Kimball regularly during his recovery, said he would prefer voters in the Central District select their next representative through the 2023 election rather than allow a Republican caucus to make the decision.

He also said compassion played into his vote, as vacating the seat would end Kimball’s city-provided insurance coverage.

“What about someone who has had a seismic health issue or a catastrophic accident? Do we remove them from office without providing any sort of support or safety net?” he said. “Perhaps policy needs to be created to provide disability coverage during one’s term should something like this occur again. It seems unconscionable to cut off someone’s much-needed care.”

Green, who joined the council as a result of a caucus after a former councilor moved out of the city, compared Kimball’s absence to a “breach of contract” elected officials have to represent the voters that elected them.

“Bruce has not represented anybody for 18 months, and more than likely, from what everyone’s heard and been told, he’s not going to be coming back in the next 12 to 18 months,” Green said.

