H H Stables propose equestrian facility, custom homes in Westfield

During the May 9 Westfield City Council meeting, H&H Stables requested an amendment to the Towne Road Crossing planned unit development to permit an equestrian exhibition facility and equestrian-themed custom neighborhood.

H&H Stables wants to develop 69 acres south of Ind. 32, east of Little Eagle Creek and adjacent to the Midland Trace Trail corridor. If approved, the project would include a 120,000-square-foot facility with four arenas, stabling capacity of up to 140 horses, equestrian-focused retail, dining and 25 custom homes. Thirty-four acres would be designated for pasture.

H&H Stables owner Chad Hughes anticipates 25 to 35 horses would be stabled at the facility full time. Of the four arenas, two would be show arenas and two would be practice arenas. The development would also include outdoor arenas north of the facility. Homes would start at $1.2 million with .75 acre lots. Homeowners would be able to stable horses at H&H Stables and have access to private pastures and trails.

“This provides a unique opportunity for residents currently not available in the City of Westfield,” Hughes said.

Hughes operates barns and horse shows at Wild Air Farms in Zionsville. If the facility is approved, it could also host events like dog shows or indoor beach volleyball tournaments.

“Westfield has an opportunity here to have a world-renowned facility that will complement the other facilities we are so well known for in a positive manner with the economic engine it’s going to provide and the notoriety, not to mention this will be a wonderful western front door coming into Westfield,” Hughes said.

Hughes said there is no other facility like it in Indiana.

“The closest thing available is the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio,” he said.

If approved, the Westfield facility could host shows year-round. All equestrian competitions would be Olympic level, so Hughes said it could draw international attention. He said similar developments are popular in North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The council did not vote because the proposal was an introduction. For more, visit westfield.in.gov.