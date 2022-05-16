Blueprint for Improvement: Luxurious bath update

This stunning historic loft in the Old Northside neighborhood featured a primary bath without a bathtub – a must-have for these homeowners. We transformed the space, making room for a soaking tub and creating a tranquil retreat with updated style.

Distinct yet simple geometric patterns featuring a neutral palette create an impressive visual balance.

Chic champagne bronze finishes bring warmth that balances the cool vanity and tile tones.

Painted maple vanity cabinets and quartz countertops ensure durability.

The soaking tub and statement Moravian star light fixture create a beautiful focal point that draws in the eye.