Blueprint for Improvement: Luxurious bath update

This stunning historic loft in the Old Northside neighborhood featured a primary bath without a bathtub – a must-have for these homeowners. We transformed the space, making room for a soaking tub and creating a tranquil retreat with updated style.
- Distinct yet simple geometric patterns featuring a neutral palette create an impressive visual balance.
- Chic champagne bronze finishes bring warmth that balances the cool vanity and tile tones.
- Painted maple vanity cabinets and quartz countertops ensure durability.
- The soaking tub and statement Moravian star light fixture create a beautiful focal point that draws in the eye.