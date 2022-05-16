Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Luxurious bath update

This stunning historic loft in the Old Northside neighborhood featured a primary bath without a bathtub – a must-have for these homeowners. We transformed the space, making room for a soaking tub and creating a tranquil retreat with updated style.

  • Distinct yet simple geometric patterns featuring a neutral palette create an impressive visual balance.
  • Chic champagne bronze finishes bring warmth that balances the cool vanity and tile tones.
  • Painted maple vanity cabinets and quartz countertops ensure durability.
  • The soaking tub and statement Moravian star light fixture create a beautiful focal point that draws in the eye.


