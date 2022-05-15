Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot:Organizations, students partner to beautify Noblesville High School

Snapshot:Organizations, students partner to beautify Noblesville High School

0
By on Noblesville Community

Noblesville Lions Cub and City of Noblesville Urban Forestry Tree Board members joined 40 Noblesville High School students May 2 to beautify an NHS courtyard. Volunteers planted redbud trees, prepared garden beds for flowers and placed benches made from hundreds of pounds of recycled plastic bottle caps. The trees and plants were funded by a $1,200 grant from the state and local Lions Club chapters, with a portion of the garden supplies donated by Noblesville Ace Hardware.


More Headlines

Noblesville Tree Board conducts Arbor Day-related events Taking root: Urban Apples to begin phased opening in 2023 Nine candidates vying for three spots on Noblesville Township Board Column: Plant to protect pollinators Carmel in brief — April 26, 2022 Leave only footprints: Blatchley Nature Study Club celebrates 100 years
Share.