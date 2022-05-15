Indiana Wind Symphony pays tribute to Carmichael

Indiana Wind Symphony’s final concert of the 2021-22 season is titled “Hoagy by the Carmichael.”

But the music of legendary Hoosier composer Hoagy Carmichael is only one portion of the concert, which is set for 6:30 p.m. May 22 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, and features Carmichael’s “Can’t Get Indiana Off My Mind” and a medley of Carmichael’s hits, including “Stardust” and “Georgia on my Mind”

IWS founder Charles Conrad said the title is a play on words, with the Palladium being right by the Hotel Carmichael. And the roundabout art near the Palladium is dedicated to Carmichael.

The concert will feature guest soloist Demondrae Thurman, the professor of music in euphonium and chair of the brass department at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music.

“He’s considered one of the best low brass performers in the world,” Conrad said.

Conrad said Thurman will perform on the world premiere of a piece by Brazilian composer Fernando Deddos. The piece’s premiere has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Conrad said the title is in Portuguese and translates to “Theme and Variations.”

Conrad said Thurman will perform a piece by composer Fred Jewell that was performed many times by the John Philip Sousa Band.

Conrad said the showcase piece of the concert is “Give Us This Day” by David Maslanka.

“He was one of America’s really terrific band composers,” Conrad said. “He wrote several symphonies and lots of other large works. This is one of our favorites of his.”

The James B. Calvert Outstanding Music Educator honor will be presented to Bill Laughlin, a retired band director at Paoli High School.

Laughlin will then guest conduct Robert Jager’s “Esprit de Corps,” which is dedicated to the U.S. Marines.

For more, visit Indianawindsymphony.org.