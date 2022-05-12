Former Colts defensive star appointed as Carmel Dads’ Club’s Pups football coach, general manager

By Les Morris

The Carmel Dads’ Club has added some serious star power to its football program with the recent announcement that Gary Brackett, a former Indianapolis Colts linebacker, has been named the new Pups football head coach and general manager.

Brackett anchored the Colts defense for nine seasons. In the franchise’s lone Super Bowl victory following the 2006 campaign, the Rutgers alum recorded a team-leading eight tackles in the win over the Chicago Bears.

Brackett is no stranger to the Carmel Dads’ Club. Brackett and his family – wife, Ragan, and children, Georgia, Gary Jr. and Gabrielle – have been involved with the organization’s recreation and travel sports programs for many years. Brackett has also coached multiple youth teams.

Carmel Dads’ Club President Jack Beery is excited about the selection.

“Coach Brackett brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the game of football to the Pups,” he said. “More importantly to me, he brings high character and passion for kids to have a great experience playing football. His unique style, similar to his mentor (former Colts head coach) Tony Dungy, will make a great impression for kids on and off the field.”

Life away from the gridiron has been busy since Brackett retired from the NFL in 2012. He earned an MBA degree and opened and operated several local restaurants. He also found time to write a book, “Winning: From Walk-On to Captain, In Football and Life” in 2011.

Tryouts for the various Pups teams will be May 24-25 at the new Carmel Dads’ Club fieldhouse, with equipment distribution set for May 16 and 17. For more, contact the club office at 317-846-1663 or visit carmeldadsclub.org.