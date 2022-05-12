Construction to begin soon on Smoky Row, Main Street 

Summer construction season is about to get busy. On or after May 26, major road construction will begin on Smoky Row Road between U.S. 31 and the Monon Greenway and on Main Street in front of Carmel High School from Richland Avenue to Lexington Boulevard. Both road improvement projects are designed to increase safety and facilitate better traffic flow.

SMOKY ROW PROJECT

This project is the reconstruction of the current two-lane road into a boulevard with a landscaped median, new curbs, storm water collection, multi-use paths, new bridges on Smoky Row Road and on the Monon Greenway, north of Smoky Row Road. In addition, a new roundabout will be built at the west end of the project limits on Smoky Row Road.

Work is scheduled to be substantially completed before the end of the year. Limited access will be maintained on Smoky Row Road this summer, except for full closures during the construction of the new bridge, as well as the new roundabout. Local traffic will be maintained for those who reside within the project limits.

MAIN STREET PROJECT

On or after May 26, two new roundabouts will be built on Main Street at Richland Avenue and Lexington Boulevard. The roadway will be closed to through traffic during construction, but access to Carmel Christian Church and educational buildings on the south side of Main Street will be maintained from the east side of the project via Main Street.

The majority of this work will be completed this summer before school starts. Once school begins, motorists will have a majority of the access back throughout the project limits with some scheduled interruption as the final details of the street improvement project are completed.