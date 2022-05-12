Barns and Brews series to benefit Zionsville’s Maplelawn Farmstead

By Chris Bavender

The Zionsville Parks and Recreation Dept. will host Barns and Brews May 19 and June 2, 16 and 30 at Maplelawn Farmstead, 9575 Whitestown Rd. The fundraising event for those 21 and older will highlight a different speaker and local brewery each evening. This is the second year for the event.

“Last year, the parks department began to explore programming that engaged community members of all ages and demographics. We dove deep into the interests and hobbies of each age range and saw the opportunity for a lecture series that was tailored toward adults,” said Jarod Logsdon, superintendent of Zionsville’s parks and recreation department. “At this same time, we began conversations with Maplelawn Farmstead, who are not only our neighbors at Mulberry Fields, but also our long-term tenants. The 501c3 was receptive to partnering, and somewhere along the line, the idea for local breweries paired with local ecology was born.”

Barns and Brews is a fundraising partnership with Maplelawn Farmstead. Revenue generated from ticket sales is donated to maintain and promote the Depression-era farmstead.

“You can imagine the wear and tear these buildings have seen over the past 100 years,” Logsdon said.

The topics were selected based on a survey the parks department sent out to last year’s event participants.

“There was a large interest in history and native plants, as well as they enjoyed the information on our native animals and wanted us to highlight other species,” said Mindy Murdock, Zionsville’s director of recreation services. “Speakers were then selected based on their experiences and availability. Traders Brewing joined us for the inaugural year, and we are excited to have them back this year. We then reached out to local breweries and businesses who had a connection to Zionsville to fill the remaining spots.”

Scheduled topics and beers are:

May 19

Indiana Native Plants with Indiana Wildlife Federation

Beer selections from Traders Brewing Co.

June 2

History of Indiana Beer Before and After Prohibition

Beer selections from Books and Brews

June 16

Native Hoosier Predators with Zionsville Nature Center

Beer selections from Moontown Brewery

June 30 (rescheduled from May 5)

History of Indiana Barns with Kent Yeager, president of the Indiana Barn Foundation

Beer selections from Indy Brew Bus

Tickets are $14.50 and includes the first round of drinks. Prices vary for each brewery, but Murdock said additional rounds will cost between $5 to $7. Attendees can purchase up to two additional drinks (there is a three-drink limit).

“Participants are also welcome to pack a picnic to enjoy on the lawn or snacks,” she said. “Outside beverages are not allowed.”

For more or to register for Barns and Brews, visit zionsville-in.gov/598/Special-Events.