Voters pass Mt. Vernon referendum 

The Mt. Vernon Community School Corp. is celebrating the passing an operating referendum with 55 percent of the vote during the May 3 election. The referendum, valued at $3.2 million per year for eight years, increases the school tax rate by 17 cents per $100 of assessed home value.

The funds will be used to increase teacher and staff salaries in the district.

Supt. Jack Parker said the district will be able to provide a double raise for teachers the next time it enters negotiations with the teachers’ association.

“We are grateful and humbled by the support of our amazing community. Because of

our great community partnership in supporting our students, we will be able to maintain the trajectory of academic excellence in our schools,” Parker said. “We have had some great conversations throughout the last number of months and met some wonderful people who we found share our loyalty and love for our community.

“On behalf of the board of trustees and Mt. Vernon staff, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our greater community for their support of our schools and the students they serve.”

Parker said the referendum also allows for raises for classified staff, which includes custodians, bus drivers and maintenance staff. Referendum funds will raise the minimum wage for classified staff from $13.69 to $16 an hour.

“Half of folks working with Mt. Vernon and for students are those not who are not licensed teachers,” Parker said. “All of those folks will be able to move up to $16 an hour, at least. So, we are making some significant readjustments in the pay scale for them as well so we can be competitive with classified staff.”

Presently, 134 of 235 classified staff make less than $16 an hour. Seventy-six make less than $15 an hour.

Parker expects the district to start receiving funds in July 2023.

For more, visit mvcsc.k12.in.us.