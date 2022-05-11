Sixth-grade student brings loaded gun to Lawrence elementary school 

A Winding Ridge Elementary School student was removed from school May 11 after bringing a loaded gun to class.

A statement from the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township said the sixth-grade student was taken into police custody after the classroom teacher saw the weapon, immediately secured it and sought assistance to detain the student.

“While the student relayed no intent to harm anyone, safety remains our top priority,” the statement read. “At no time will any threat to student and staff safety be tolerated. The student in question has been removed from the building and will not be returning.”

The Lawrence Police Dept. said the student is being detained at the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center. LPD stated final charging decisions will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.