Prepare for the biggest festival yet

Commentary by Steve Krusie

On behalf of the entire CarmelFest 2022 planning committee, we are pleased to announce this year will be our largest festival ever in our 34-year history.

Because of the huge success with last year’s dual locations, we will continue to offer food and marketplace vendors along with musical entertainment at One Civic Square and at Carter Green between the Palladium and Tarkington buildings. Multiple handwashing and sanitizing stations will be provided in both areas

The KidsZone will return to the south side of Carmel City Hall, which allows us to double the number of activities and rides, including rock-climbing walls, single-seat bungee trampolines, an expanded petting and feeding zoo and a mobile walk-through aviary for families to enjoy.

Entertainment will be expanded with new and favorite bands appearing on both stages from noon to 9:30 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

On the Carter Green stage, a star-studded lineup kicks off with Nauti Yachtys on Sunday and My Yellow Rickshaw on Monday, while party band Fat Pocket closes out Sunday evening and Audiodacity closes Monday.

On the Gazebo stage at One Civic Square, the CarmelFest Has Talent competition will return from noon to 2 p.m. July 3. Performer applications can be submitted at carmelfest.net. A battle of the bands between the Carmel and Fishers School of Rock bands will kick off at noon Monday. And we are excited to feature the Indiana Wind Symphony and the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, respectively, on the evenings of July 3 and 4.

Fireworks will return both nights this year and will blast off on the east and west sides of Carmel July 3 and in central Carmel July 4. Be sure to tune your radio to Carmel High School station WHJE 91.3 FM to hear music synchronized to the fantastic light display in the sky.

And what would a Fourth of July festival be without a parade? The Allied Solutions CarmelFest Parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. July 4 and will follow the traditional route west on Carmel Drive, then north on Range Line Road and east on Main Street, ending near Carmel High School. This year’s parade theme is “The American Dream” and will feature celebrities, decorated floats, marching bands and a Military Tribute Grand Finale. A livestream of the parade on Facebook will be available to watch again for those who are unable to attend or who reside elsewhere.

Steve Krusie is the chairperson of CarmelFest, an annual two-day event organized by the Rotary Club of Carmel. Learn more at CarmelFest.net.