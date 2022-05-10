Night & Day diversions – May 10, 2022

‘Hello, Dolly!’

“Hello, Dolly!” runs through May 15 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Matilda The Musical’

Civic Theatre’s production of “Matilda The Musical” runs through May 14 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheare.org.

‘Working The Musical’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s production of “Working The Musical” runs through May 22 at the Studio Theatre at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

‘Two Henrys’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s LAB series reading of “Two Henrys” is set for 2 p.m. May 14 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

Family Fun Concert

Carmel Symphony Orchestra will perform its Family Fun Concert at 3 p.m. May 14 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.