Stutz Artists fair set for Carmel

The Stutz Artists Annual Open House’s 2022 theme is “On the Road!”

The theme is literal because the event, regularly held at Stutz building near downtown Indianapolis, will be in Carmel this year while the Stutz building is being renovated.

The event is set for May 12-14 at the Horton Fan Factory, a Turner Woodard development, at 201 W. Carmel Dr. The hours are 5 to 10 p.m. May 12-13 and 3 to 10 p.m. May 14.

The Stutz building was sold in 2021 by Woodard to a company, SomeraRoad, from New York.

“(SomeraRoad) has been quite supportive and they are supporting our event in Carmel,” said Fishers artist Anna Afshar, who is on the Stutz Artists board of directors. “We are just not able to host public events because of the construction.”

The fair will feature 40 artists.

“Every night we will have a good selection of music as well as food,” Afshar said. “Many of us have connections to Carmel, including me. I do the Carmel International Arts Festival every year in Carmel.”

Afshar said approximately 25 artists are still at the Stutz building during the renovation.

“We are inviting artists that left,” she said. “First it was COVID, then it was the construction. Some of them lost their studios and were not able to find appropriate space. I had to relocate in the studio and was able to find a beautiful space.”

Food and beverages are available for purchase. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. For more, visit stutzartists.com.