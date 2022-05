Sting performed some classic hits from his time with The Police, some solo hits and some new songs in front of an enthusiastic audience May 8 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Sting’s appearance created one of the the biggest buzzes in the Center’s 11-year history. Sting and The Police were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. (Photos courtesy of Mark Sheldon)