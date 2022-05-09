OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon draws 20,000-plus participants

The May 7 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, also known as “The Greatest Spectacle in

Running,” drew more than 20,000 runners, joggers, walkers and wheelchair participants on

the streets of downtown Indianapolis. The epic race started in the heart of downtown with an

IndyCar driver leading each wave of runners in a pace car that will start the May 29 106th

running of the Indy 500. The course included a lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As

participants reached the Speedway's Yard of Bricks, many stopped to kneel and kiss the bricks.

The Mini-Marathon was preceded by two days of the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Expo on May 5

and 6. The two-day event drew more than 30,000 attendees and included 60-plus interactive

exhibits featuring fitness apparel, products, services and more. Many other 500 Festival events

are planned for later this month. For more, visit 500festival.com.