Noblesville High School, Guerin Catholic graduates embrace 500 Festival Princess program

When Lexi Leisure heard about the 500 Festival Princess program, she knew she wanted to experience it.

Two of her Alpha Omicron Pi sorority sisters at Ball State University had previously been 500 Festival Princesses.

“They shared how amazing this program was,” the Noblesville High School graduate said. “It really encouraged me to apply. I applied before, and the first year I did not get in. I believe in perseverance and giving back. I’m so grateful that I applied again and I love the program. It’s been great sharing the experience with my other sorority sisters.”

Leisure is joined by Guerin Catholic High School graduate Madeline Worcester, a Westfield resident, in the 2022 class of 500 Festival Princesses.

Leisure, a junior majoring in elementary education at Ball State University, said she is eager to assist with Kids’ Day at the Rookie Run, which is set for May 15.

“I’ve been talking with college mentors at Ball State about Kids Day and promoting it,” Leisure said.

Leisure has never attended the Indianapolis 500, so she is ready to see her first race.

“I’m excited to be a rookie at the race and experience it for the first time,” she said. “We got to go to the track this past week, and just hearing the cars was amazing. I was on Cloud 9. I had been to the track one other time when I was cadet teaching for White River Elementary in Noblesville. We got to kiss the bricks with the fourth graders I was with.”

Even though she has never been to the Indy 500, Leisure said her family were race fans.

“We listened to it on the radio all the time,” she said. “We had parties, but my family hasn’t been to the race in years.”

Leisure participated in show choir and was a founder of Cru in Noblesville, a faith-based group.

“At Ball State, I do Navigators, which is similar to Cru,” Leisure said.

Leisure is the general chair for the Ball State homecoming committee, which plans for the fall homecoming in 2023. She is the director of new member experience.

This is the second consecutive year a Guerin Catholic graduate has been a Princess as Sarah Downing was selected in 2021.

“I felt her support as well as so many other supporters from my hometown,” Worcester said.

Worcester said her family members are huge race fans.

“They go all out for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway every single year,” she said. “I’m looking forward to my own outreaches.”

Like Leisure, Worcester looks forward to the Kids Day and Rookie Run.

“A huge philanthropy part for me is working with our children and youth here in the state of Indiana,” she said. “Any events surrounding kids I’m definitely looking forward to the most.”

Worcester is a marketing major at Marian University.

“I’ve been networking in person as well as LinkedIn services in promoting my social media platform to connect with all the local organizations I’ve been working with and the school systems,” she said.