New director boards Nickel Plate Heritage Railroad team

Noblesville resident Emily Reynolds is the new director the Nickel Plate Heritage Railroad team, a nonprofit that operates the Nickel Plate Express train. She was hired in March.

The Nickel Plate Express travels a 12.5-mile track between Noblesville and Atlanta.

The NPHR Board of Directors cited Reynolds’ skill sets, passion for nonprofit management, experience and knowledge of the community for hiring her.

Reynolds said Noblesville has always been a special place.

“I remember seeing the train come through town as a kid, and I rode it a couple times with my kids when they were little,” Reynolds said. “It is such an important piece of Noblesville.”

Reynolds said she wasn’t looking for a new job but was interested in the position when it became available.

“It was everything I loved to do – working with the community, building a volunteer base, serving a nonprofit,” she said. “It just appealed to me on so many levels.”

Reynolds began working with nonprofits when she was a student at Noblesville High School. She also has helped organize community service projects with the Red Cross.

“This is what I want to do for my life. I want to serve others,” she said.

Reynolds has more than a decade of experience working with nonprofits. She previously served as director of outreach for Servants at Work.

Reynolds said her goals for the Nickel Plate Heritage Railroad is to create a five- to 10-year strategic plan and establish consistent train excursions.

This summer, the Nickel Plate Express, based in Forest Park in Noblesville, will move operations to a new welcome station in the park that the City of Noblesville and Noblesville Parks Dept. are developing. The 1950s-era historic train will depart from a covered platform. Riders from across Hamilton County, central Indiana and even neighboring states travel to Noblesville to ride the train.

For more, visit nickelplateexpress.com.