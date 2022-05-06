Where’s Amy attends ‘Matilda The Musical’

Where’s Amy attended Civic Theatre’s opening-night production of “Matilda The Musical” April 29 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. It was a festive night of music, song and dance. The evening also included a special pre-show dedication ceremony for Civic Theatre Honorary Trustee and Chair Emeritus Donald E. Knebel (Zionsville). The Tarkington’s stage is now named for Knebel. Do not miss this show, which runs through May 14. For more, visit civictheatre.org or call 317-843-3800.