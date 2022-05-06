Current Publishing
From left, sixth-graders Georgina Wilczek, Lorelai Polk and Brooks Kline pause with plaques recognizing their winning essays.

Snapshot: Sertoma Club recognizes essay contest winners

Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Westfield Community

The Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple honored the top three winners at its annual National Heritage Essay Contest for Indianapolis-area sixth graders at a luncheon held May 4 at the Northside Events and Social Club in Indianapolis. The winners are Lorelai Polk, Riverside Intermediate in Fishers (first place); Georgina Wilczek, St. Maria Goretti Catholic School in Westfield (second place); and Brooks Kline, Clay Middle School in Carmel (third place). The topic was “What Freedom Means to Me.” This year, the contest generated 2,134 essays from 94 classrooms in 19 schools. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)


