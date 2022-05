Civic Theatre announced that due to multiple COVID-19 cases with the cast of “Matilda The Musical,” the performances of May 5, 6, 7 and 8 have been canceled. The musical opened April 29 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Civic Theatre has added shows for 7:30 p.m. May 11 and 7 p.m. May 15.