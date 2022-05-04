Courtyards of Westfield to feature 89 ranch homes

The Courtyards of Westfield, a low-maintenance, active lifestyle community for those 55 and older, is on the way.

“We’re lucky to have this beautiful, quiet piece of property located close to downtown Westfield and all the development happening in the area,” said Kara Shipman, regional sales manager for Epcon Communities. “Not only does our location offer privacy and accessibility in Westfield, but we are also purposefully situated a short drive to the amenities of Zionsville and Carmel. This, coupled with our luxury designs, private outdoor spaces and quaint community, really sets us apart.”

The groundbreaking event was set to be held April 20 at the community welcome center at 2590 Byrne St.

The Courtyards of Westfield will have 89 luxury ranch homes starting in the mid-$400,000s. The development will feature a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and pickleball court.

The homes will feature single-level living with first-floor owners’ suites and optional second-floor bonus suites. Each home will have a private garden courtyard and a 2 1/2-car garage.

“This groundbreaking event will provide potential buyers with a sneak peek of this new boutique Epcon community and the chance to learn more about the homes that will be built and meet their potential new neighbors,” Shipman said. “With land development just starting, now is the best time to secure a new home in a community that will include a large, centrally located pond, a tree-lined, parklike setting and resort-style amenities,” stated Brooks Longfellow, regional president of Epcon in Indianapolis. “And Westfield was also named one of the Top 10 Cities to live in America by Money Magazine.”

Epcon, headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, is one of the U.S.’s largest home builders, according to Builder Magazine. In business since 1986, more than 35,000 Epcon homes that are popular with 55 and older buyers have been built across the U.S.