How direct access to physical therapy and/or Occupational Therapy Works

Commentary by Linda Barnes

Direct access to physical or occupational therapy means patients can be evaluated and treated by a licensed physical or occupational therapist without needing a health care provider’s referral.

Direct access allows you to choose to see a physical and/or occupational therapist when you feel you need to seek treatment without a referral from your medical provider.

Direct access gives you the power to decide if you need physical and/or occupational therapy.

Direct Access is sometimes referred to as self-referral.

Benefits of direct access

There are several benefits to direct access including, but not limited to:

No waiting for a referral from your medical provider.

Quicker access to evaluation and treatment.

Coordination of care with other health professionals.

May save money and time if able to treat the condition with therapy vs having expensive tests completed prior to treatment.

More control over your own treatment choices.

May avoid surgery.

Use of alternative pain approaches/decreased use of opioids.

Improved outcomes/quicker results.

Improved patient satisfaction.

Health care is made more accessible to more people.

If you have a lingering ache or pain that simply won’t go away, please call Therapy on Wheels’ office to schedule a 1-on-1 appointment with our licensed physical and/or occupational therapists in the comfort of your own home. The office number is 317-332-9861. Therapy On Wheels will fax a doctor’s order and the plan of care to your doctor.

Linda Barnes is the owner/president of Therapy on Wheels