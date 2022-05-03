How direct access to physical therapy and/or Occupational Therapy Works

Commentary by Linda Barnes
Direct access to physical or occupational therapy means patients can be evaluated and treated by a licensed physical or occupational therapist without needing a health care provider’s referral.
Direct access allows you to choose to see a physical and/or occupational therapist when you feel you need to seek treatment without a referral from your medical provider.
Direct access gives you the power to decide if you need physical and/or occupational therapy.
Direct Access is sometimes referred to as self-referral.
Benefits of direct access
There are several benefits to direct access including, but not limited to:
- No waiting for a referral from your medical provider.
- Quicker access to evaluation and treatment.
- Coordination of care with other health professionals.
- May save money and time if able to treat the condition with therapy vs having expensive tests completed prior to treatment.
- More control over your own treatment choices.
- May avoid surgery.
- Use of alternative pain approaches/decreased use of opioids.
- Improved outcomes/quicker results.
- Improved patient satisfaction.
- Health care is made more accessible to more people.
Linda Barnes is the owner/president of Therapy on Wheels