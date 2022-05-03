Hamilton County primary election: Garrison defeats incumbent in race for prosecutor; Glynn narrowly ahead in Hamilton County

Two incumbents failed to advance out of the May 3 Republican primary in Hamilton County, with former talk show host Greg Garrison defeating D. Lee Buckingham in the race for prosecuting attorney and Mark F. Hall defeating Steve Schwartz in the race for County Council District 3.
In the race for State Representative District 32, Hamilton County Councilor Fred Glynn narrowly earned the most votes in Hamilton County, but the race hasn’t been decided because Marion County, which is partially included in the district, has not finished counting votes.
Carmel firefighter Tim Griffin defeated former Carmel City Councilor John Accetturo for Glynn’s council seat.
The following are final results for Hamilton County with all precincts reporting.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
State Representative District 32
- Fred Glynn – 44.60 percent
- Suzie Jaworowski – 43.85 percent
- Paul G. Nix – 11.55 percent
State Representative District 88
- Chris Jeter – 81.31 percent
- Chrystal Sisson – 18.69 percent
Hamilton County Council District 3
- Mark F. Hall – 58.44 percent
- Steve Schwartz – 41.56 percent
Hamilton County Council District 1
- John V. Accetturo – 28.65 percent
- Tim Griffin – 71.35 percent
Hamilton County Coroner
- Jeff Jellison – 67.37 percent
- Ned P. Masbaum – 32.63 percent
Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney
- D. Lee Buckingham II – 40.99 percent
- Greg Garrison – 59.01 percent
Judge of Superior Court No. 7
- Stephenie K. Gookins – 47.50 percent
- Darren Murphy – 52.50 percent
Washington Township Board (Vote for 3)
- Jim Ake – 22.10 percent
- Charles E. Driver – 15.20 percent
- Danyele Easterhaus – 20.89 percent
- Richard (Rich) J. Hardcastle – 16.30 percent
- Erica Strahm – 25.50 percent
Fall Creek Township Board (Vote for 3)
- Brian Baehl – 24.83 percent
- Patricia Bratton – 23.78 percent
- Jason W. Meyer – 27.09 percent
- Tony Scott — 24.30 percent
Noblesville Township Board (Vote for 3)
- Joe Arrowood – 14.55 percent
- Terry L. Busby – 9.9 percent
- David Cox – 10.52 percent
- Charlie McMillan Jr. – 14.08 percent
- Peggy R. Pfister – 14.49 percent
- Adrienne Rogers – 7.73 percent
- Mary Sue Rowland – 17.15 percent
- Perry Williams – 11.59 percent
Clay Township Trustee
- Paul D. Hensel – 69.78 percent
- Eric S. Morris – 30.22 percent
Democratic Primary
Fall Creek Township Board (Vote for 3)
- Rachna Greulach – 28.22 percent
- Kimberly Passey-Strahan – 28.75 percent
- Sukriti Sachdeva – 23.24 percent
- Joe Weingarten – 19.79 percent
Fifth Congressional District
- Matthew L. Hall – 43.48 percent
- Jeannine Lee Lake – 56.52 percent
State Representative District 88
- Donna L. Griffin – 86.55 percent
- Craig M. Hirsty – 13.45 percent