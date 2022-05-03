Hamilton County primary election: Garrison defeats incumbent in race for prosecutor; Glynn narrowly ahead in Hamilton County

Two incumbents failed to advance out of the May 3 Republican primary in Hamilton County, with former talk show host Greg Garrison defeating D. Lee Buckingham in the race for prosecuting attorney and Mark F. Hall defeating Steve Schwartz in the race for County Council District 3.

In the race for State Representative District 32, Hamilton County Councilor Fred Glynn narrowly earned the most votes in Hamilton County, but the race hasn’t been decided because Marion County, which is partially included in the district, has not finished counting votes.

Carmel firefighter Tim Griffin defeated former Carmel City Councilor John Accetturo for Glynn’s council seat.

The following are final results for Hamilton County with all precincts reporting.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

State Representative District 32

Fred Glynn – 44.60 percent

Suzie Jaworowski – 43.85 percent

Paul G. Nix – 11.55 percent

State Representative District 88

Chris Jeter – 81.31 percent

Chrystal Sisson – 18.69 percent

Hamilton County Council District 3

Mark F. Hall – 58.44 percent

Steve Schwartz – 41.56 percent

Hamilton County Council District 1

John V. Accetturo – 28.65 percent

Tim Griffin – 71.35 percent

Hamilton County Coroner

Jeff Jellison – 67.37 percent

Ned P. Masbaum – 32.63 percent

Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney

D. Lee Buckingham II – 40.99 percent

Greg Garrison – 59.01 percent

Judge of Superior Court No. 7

Stephenie K. Gookins – 47.50 percent

Darren Murphy – 52.50 percent

Washington Township Board (Vote for 3)

Jim Ake – 22.10 percent

Charles E. Driver – 15.20 percent

Danyele Easterhaus – 20.89 percent

Richard (Rich) J. Hardcastle – 16.30 percent

Erica Strahm – 25.50 percent

Fall Creek Township Board (Vote for 3)

Brian Baehl – 24.83 percent

Patricia Bratton – 23.78 percent

Jason W. Meyer – 27.09 percent

Tony Scott — 24.30 percent

Noblesville Township Board (Vote for 3)

Joe Arrowood – 14.55 percent

Terry L. Busby – 9.9 percent

David Cox – 10.52 percent

Charlie McMillan Jr. – 14.08 percent

Peggy R. Pfister – 14.49 percent

Adrienne Rogers – 7.73 percent

Mary Sue Rowland – 17.15 percent

Perry Williams – 11.59 percent

Clay Township Trustee

Paul D. Hensel – 69.78 percent

Eric S. Morris – 30.22 percent

Democratic Primary

Fall Creek Township Board (Vote for 3)

Rachna Greulach – 28.22 percent

Kimberly Passey-Strahan – 28.75 percent

Sukriti Sachdeva – 23.24 percent

Joe Weingarten – 19.79 percent

Fifth Congressional District

Matthew L. Hall – 43.48 percent

Jeannine Lee Lake – 56.52 percent

State Representative District 88