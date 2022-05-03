Cool Creek Concert Series offers variety

The Cool Creek Summer Concert Series will offer an even mix of old and new in its 2022 schedule.

“Three of this year’s six musical acts will be new to the Cool Creek Concerts stage — Fleetwood Gold, The Nauti Yachtys featuring Josh Kaufman, and Stella Luna and The Satellites,” said Don Nicholls, Hamilton County Parks resource development specialist. “All in all, Hamilton County Parks is extremely excited about this year’s stellar lineup of musical artists and, of course, the fun activities that are staged in the park in conjunction with the concert performances.”

Kaufman, a Carmel resident, was the Season 6 winner of “The Voice” on NBC in 2014.

Nicholls said he likes the fact that the series has a unique variety and is adding a tribute band.

“Many of our loyal concert fans have requested the addition of a tribute performance in the series, and the concert planning team, led by our Special Events Coordinator Christopher Gullion, felt we couldn’t go wrong with the Fleetwood Mac tribute band,” Nicholls said of Fleetwood Gold.

The 28th year of the Friday night series kicks off June 17 with The Flying Toasters at Cool Creek Park, 2000 E. 151st St. The series follows with Fleetwood Gold, June 24; Toy Factory, July 1; The Nauti Yachtys, featuring Josh Kaufman, July 15; Stella Luna and the Satellites, July 22 and 45 RPM, Aug. 5.

Individuals and companies that are interested in sponsoring the series should contact Nicholls at 317-869-8851, or don.nicholls@hamiltoncounty.in.gov. The title sponsorship of the entire series is available at this time.

Tickets are $5. Children 12 and under are admitted free. The gates open at 6 p.m. with concerts starting at 7 p.m. There are kid zone activities and food and beverage vendor offerings on the concert grounds. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Tickets and admission discount offers are available exclusively online at MyHamiltonCountyParks.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the gate.