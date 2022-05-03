Boone County primary election results: Beyer defeats incumbent in commissioner’s race; Harris earns nomination for sheriff

Boone County commissioner Tom Santelli did not advance out of the May 3 Republican primary, as his opponent, Tim Beyer, earned more than 57 percent of the vote. Beyer will face Democrat Erin M. Brewster in the general election.
In the Boone County Sheriff’s race, BCSO Chief Deupty-Colonel Anthony (Tony) Harris defeated challenger Scott Pell, a BCSO senior patrol deputy.
The results from Boone County, which have not been certified, are below:
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
State Representative District 25
- Kent Abernathy – 28.8 percent
- Becky Cash – 40.9 percent
- Douglas Rapp – 9.3 percent
- Matthew D. (Matt Whetstone) – 21 percent
State Representative District 41
- Richard Bagsby – 34.7 percent
- Mark J. Genda – 29.4 percent
- Shane Weist – 35.9 percent
Boone County Sheriff
- Anthony (Tony) Harris – 55.5 percent (Chief deputy-colonel, Boone County Sheriff’s Office)
- Scott Pell – 44.5 percent
Boone County Commissioner District 1
- Tim Beyer – 57.4 percent
- Tom Santelli – 42.6 percent
Boone County Council District 2
- Tamara K. Lawson – 36.1 percent
- John Riner – 63.9 percent