Boone County primary election results: Beyer defeats incumbent in commissioner’s race; Harris earns nomination for sheriff

Boone County commissioner Tom Santelli did not advance out of the May 3 Republican primary, as his opponent, Tim Beyer, earned more than 57 percent of the vote. Beyer will face Democrat Erin M. Brewster in the general election.

In the Boone County Sheriff’s race, BCSO Chief Deupty-Colonel Anthony (Tony) Harris defeated challenger Scott Pell, a BCSO senior patrol deputy.

The results from Boone County, which have not been certified, are below:

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

State Representative District 25

Kent Abernathy – 28.8 percent

Becky Cash – 40.9 percent

Douglas Rapp – 9.3 percent

Matthew D. (Matt Whetstone) – 21 percent

State Representative District 41

Richard Bagsby – 34.7 percent

Mark J. Genda – 29.4 percent

Shane Weist – 35.9 percent

Boone County Sheriff

Anthony (Tony) Harris – 55.5 percent (Chief deputy-colonel, Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

Scott Pell – 44.5 percent

Boone County Commissioner District 1

Tim Beyer – 57.4 percent

Tom Santelli – 42.6 percent

Boone County Council District 2