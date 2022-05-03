Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Boone County primary election results: Beyer defeats incumbent in commissioner’s race; Harris earns nomination for sheriff

Boone County primary election results: Beyer defeats incumbent in commissioner’s race; Harris earns nomination for sheriff

0
By on Zionsville Community

Boone County commissioner Tom Santelli did not advance out of the May 3 Republican primary, as his opponent, Tim Beyer, earned more than 57 percent of the vote. Beyer will face Democrat Erin M. Brewster in the general election.

In the Boone County Sheriff’s race, BCSO Chief Deupty-Colonel Anthony (Tony) Harris defeated challenger Scott Pell, a BCSO senior patrol deputy.

The results from Boone County, which have not been certified, are below:

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

State Representative District 25

  • Kent Abernathy – 28.8 percent
  • Becky Cash – 40.9 percent
  • Douglas Rapp – 9.3 percent
  • Matthew D. (Matt Whetstone) – 21 percent

State Representative District 41

  • Richard Bagsby – 34.7 percent
  • Mark J. Genda – 29.4 percent
  • Shane Weist – 35.9 percent

Boone County Sheriff

  • Anthony (Tony) Harris – 55.5 percent (Chief deputy-colonel, Boone County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Scott Pell – 44.5 percent

Boone County Commissioner District 1

  • Tim Beyer – 57.4 percent
  • Tom Santelli – 42.6 percent

Boone County Council District 2

  • Tamara K. Lawson – 36.1 percent
  • John Riner – 63.9 percent


More Headlines

Meet the District 1 county commissioner candidates Hamilton County primary election: Garrison defeats incumbent in race for prosecutor; Glynn narrowly ahead in Hamilton County Boone County law enforcement event gets new name Nine candidates vying for three spots on Noblesville Township Board 4 Democrats vie for primary nomination of Fall Creek Township board member  Six candidates vying for seats on Washington Township Board
Share.