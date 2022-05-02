Snapshot: Zionsville chamber presents 2022 awards

Current Publishing
The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce recently presented its annual awards. Winners are, from left, Mark Moreland, Body Outfitters, Business Professional of the Year; Kayla Trammel, Radiant Skin, Emerging Professional; Janice Agarwal, Watch Us Farm, Non Profit of the Year; Isaiah Branam, FIA Technologies, zWORKS Start Up of the Year; Donnie Roush, Dahlia Award; Liz and Kent Esra, Cobblestone, Community Service Award; Angie McCloskey,  Zionsville Olive Oil, Ambassador of the Year; Jaclyn Ricci, The Lady Bug, Business of the Year; and a posthumous award for Drew Cogan, Town Crier. (Photo courtesy of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce)


