Actress embraces role in ‘Antigone’

It’s been easy for Ciara Huckeby to embrace the title role in “Antigone.”

“I really, really love how complex she is,” Huckeby said. “There is so much fire inside of her, so much drive to do what she feels is right. She’s such an intelligent young woman, but you can tell she lets her heart lead her. She loves so unabashedly and with such intensity, it’s overwhelming. I’ve never really gotten the opportunity to step into a character like this, having mainly done musicals, but I think I’ve accidentally become addicted.”

“Antigone” is an Ancient Greek tragedy, the third chapter in the famous “Odeipus” trilogy. It focuses on Odeipus’ daughter Antigone in the aftermath of battle for the throne, which leaves both her brothers dead, and her uncle is appointed king. Mud Creek Players is presenting “Antigone” at 6:30 p.m. May 5-8 in free outside performances at the Mud Creek Theatre, 9740 E. 86th St., Indianapolis. In addition, an Art Fair will be presented May 7-8 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Huckeby said it’s easy to forget Antigone is so young.

“Having to step back and remind myself that this is a teenager who has lost her parents, her brothers, and is standing alone in this fight is difficult,” Huckeby said. “You want to immediately assume that symbol of hope and honor the role that she’s been made out to be, but you know this girl has to be terrified.”

Director Nicole Crabtree, a Fishers resident, said she likes that Antigone is one of the first, not to mention one of the few, feminist representations in ancient literature and theater.

“I also love that the play holds a very interesting and relevant conversation about morality’s place in politics and vice versa, and that it consistently reminds you there are things bigger than yourself,” she said.

Fishers resident Nathan Terhune, who plays Kreon, said he admires Antigone’s resolve.

“We see other characters waver and shake at different moments in the play, but no matter what she goes through, she maintains her love for Polynices,” Terhune said.

For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.