The Art Lab settles into new space in Carmel’s Turner James building

The Art Lab owner Maren Bell is thrilled with her new location for multiple reasons.

Bell’s business moved in April to the Turner James building, 1030 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel.

“I love that this building opens up to green space in Carmel Civic Square, so our camps can have areas to run around and take breaks,” Bell said. “I also love that I’ll share the building with a cafe and other creative businesses in the new Turner James building. My suite opens onto the balcony level, allowing me private access and fresh air. There are lots of windows and natural light with close access to water and bathrooms.”

Bell said the new space is similar in size to her former studio at 37 Main St., with approximately 700 square feet.

The Art Lab provides a fine arts studio and classes for adults and children. The business turned 10 years old in March and Bell said she looks forward to celebrating the anniversary during the summer.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell said her business shared space with The Cat Theatre and used additional shared space in the same building at 254 Veterans Way in Carmel. It has been two years since The Art Lab has had its own private space.

“We are still getting set up but running classes and will have set-up fully complete by the start of our summer camps the first week of June,” Bell said. “Classes and parties are currently running in the new space.”

For more, visit artlabindy.com.