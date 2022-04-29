Fiction authors Hauty, Webb to speak in Carmel May 6

By Chris Bavender

The Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation will host the Visiting Author Series at 4 p.m. May 6 at the Jill Perelman Pavilion at West Park. In its fifth year, the event will feature authors Chris Hauty and Heather Webb, who will debut new releases.

“We try to invite authors who have new releases to help spread the word about their new books,” said Elizabeth Hamilton, CCPL Foundation director. “Both authors have visited our library before and were very well received by our community.”

Hauty’s book, “Storm Rising,” is the latest in the Hayley Chill series. The premise: a former White House intern who becomes an intelligence operative, Chill sets out to discover the truth about her father’s mysterious fate.

Webb’s book, “The Next Ship Home”, examines the secrets of Ellis Island at a time when entry to the U.S. promised a better life but often delivered something different.

“Chris is an incredible thriller writer, and Heather writes historical fiction,” Hamilton said. “Both genres are popular with readers in our community.”

A former high school teacher, Webb turned to writing after a dream about Josephine Bonaparte, Napoleon’s first wife.

“She took me on a tour of a chateau every night for a couple of weeks, and finally, I decided this was a very strange occurrence and checked out a biography about her at the library,” Webb said. “I read half of that biography and knew, almost like a lightning bolt, that I had to write a book about her.”

Webb looks forward to returning to Carmel.

“During my first visit, I was amazed by the gorgeous Carmel Clay library, as well as the number of readers and donors who turned out in support of local charities and the visiting authors,” she said. “They were friendly and interactive, and it was thoroughly enjoyable to visit with them.”

A private event will be held from 3 to 4 p.m., when donors can spend 1-on-1 time with the authors. At 4 p.m., doors open to the public. Hauty and Webb will each speak for about 15 minutes followed by a Q&A session and a book signing.

To reserve a seat, email Kristi Litzsinger at klitzsinger@carmelclaylibrary.org or call 317-814-3984.