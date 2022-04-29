COhatch brings shared working concept to Main Street

COhatch has found a new home in Zionsville.

COhatch is designed as a shared work, social and family space built on community. It has two locations in Indiana, Noblesville and Broad Ripple.

Olivia Ortmann is the Zionsville community manager for the COhatch, 75 N. Main St.

“One of values at Co-Hatch is to come into spaces that need a little second life,” Ortmann said. “The place on Main Street is a great asset to our mission to be a place where people can work, meet and live. We want to be a place where people can walk to get to COhatch. We really see the space as an extension of people’s homes. We want to be where people’s families can stop over for a break or have lunch at one of the restaurants. We all are more than just the jobs we do. We see the communities as shared collective of resources.”

Ortmann said COhatch regards itself as Town Hall 2.0, reminiscent of when people congregated at a town hall.

“We like to include amenities so people can host a larger group than they would at their home,” she said.

COhatch, which had a grand opening April 22, is attached to North High Brewery, the first location in the Indianapolis area.

“I think that is going to add a lot of energy to Main Street and really offer an opportunity for people to relax and enjoy their family and friends,” she said.

COhatch has approximately 11,000 square feet with 26 private offices, four meeting rooms and larger co-working and event space on the lower level.

“It’s been a fun journey to see all the different versions of design and construction,” Ortmann said.

Ortmann said COhatch primarily offers one- to two-year leases on the private offices.

“We have a monthly system where a member can join as a member on several levels of different monthly plans,” Ortmann said. “They can network in the community of COhatch, not just in one location but they have access to all locations as well.”

The Zionsville location is COhatch’s 17th overall. It has locations in Ohio, Florida and Pennsylvania. It started in Worthington, Ohio, outside of Columbus, in 2016 by a group of friends.

For more, visit cohatch.com.