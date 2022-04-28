Westfield Middle School teacher seeks to grow F3 workout group

Westfield Middle School wellness teacher Todd Hagemeier wants to recruit a few more workout buddies.

Hagemeier hopes more people will join the group at F3 workouts in Westfield. The F3 program stands for fitness, faith and fellowship.

“We’re free, we’re outdoors and we’re open to all men,” said Hagemeier, who is the WMS eighth-grade football coach. “We are peer led and we end with the circle of trust that ties in our faith piece, but we are not associated with any specific church.”

The group meets at Asa Bales Park on Monday mornings from 5:30 to 6:15 a.m. and Saturdays from 7 to 8 a.m. All weekday workouts start at 5:30 a.m. and Saturdays at 7 a.m.

“The most we’ve had in Westfield was in the mid-20s,” Hagemeier said. “We’re averaging about six. At each different location, it ranges from two guys to up to 30, depending on the day, weather and who wants to show up.”

Hagemeier sometimes works out at the F3 locations in Carmel, including the Veterans Memorial near the Palladium in Carmel and Northview Church parking lot.

“We have different themes of the day,” Hagemeier said. “The ones in Westfield are both pretty much a boot camp or peer-led workout. At the other locations, we’ll do rucking, which is weight in a backpack. The Army used to call it a ruck sack. We’ll carry 30 or 40 pounds and walk the trails, or we’ll go climb the stairs in a football stadium.”

There are block parties at some workouts where participants use cinder blocks.

F3 is more than a workout group to Hagemeier.

“I have met lifetime friends by being in this group,” he said. “These guys help me be a much better version of myself than I ever could have been trying to do it on my own. The workouts, community service projects and hanging out with these guys are all part of being a part of something bigger than myself. The physical, mental and social components to our group have benefited hundreds of men who are part of F3 nation.”

Those interested can contact at hagemeiert@wws.k12.in.us. For more, visit f3indianapolis.com.